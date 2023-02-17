VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commission approved all expenditures at its latest meeting, totaling $69,746.59 for the county.
The projects include:
– Purchasing James Council’s property located at 215 Webster St. According to Rachel Thrasher, county community development director, the acquisition will improve the utility of the county’s adjoining property to the west and south.
Total: $25,000
– Cash matching a grant for air cylinders for the Lowndes County Fire Rescue: LCFR tested 243 air cylinders in 2022. The cylinders have five years left in their service life. Staff will budget one-third of the needed cylinders per year, during the next couple of years.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Micro Grant allows for up to $50,000 for equipment, with a 10% match. County staff has asked for the grant to replace 32 of the needed cylinders at $1,550 each, for a total of $49,600.
Total: $4,509.09
– Financing a sewer main cut: Lake Park Bellville Road widening requires relocation of the water and sewer lines. There is a conflict between the sewer main and drainage pipes at the intersection of Peterson Road. Per the Georgia Department of Transportation, this change will not be covered in the contract. GDOT has given a quote that includes all materials, labor, equipment, etc., to complete the work.
Total: $40,237.50
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.