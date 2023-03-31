VALDOSTA – South Georgia is one step closer to being better served with a new food bank headquarters.
The Lowndes County Commission approved a bid submitted by Quillian Powell Construction Company for $21,853,779 to start work on the facilities.
The new headquarters for Second Harvest of South Georgia project was awarded an $18 million CDBG-CV grant to expand the capacity of the regional food bank and will be responsible for all costs above the grant amount.
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of food banks statewide was stretched due to increased demand for food assistance. Second Harvest of South Georgia was no exception.
"The regional food bank which serves 26 counties is in desperate need of a new headquarters to replace its outdated facility. The current location, built in 1996, is not sized for or equipped to handle the scope of the hunger and disaster relief work that the organization is now being called upon to provide,” county and Second Harvest officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said Lowndes County was in need of funding due to the current food bank outgrowing its capacity.
The project is in the design phase and construction is expected to begin this fall. Second Harvest of South Georgia will be announcing a capital campaign soon to raise the remainder of the funding needed to complete the project, representatives said.
