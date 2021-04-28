VALDOSTA – National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week was earlier this month.
"The week is designed to give recognition to the hard-working men and women of animal care and control," Lowndes County officials said in a statement. "Just like other public safety and law enforcement agents, animal care and control personnel are devoted, compassionate people who risk their lives to ensure the safety and care of wild animals, pets and people."
Lowndes County has five animal control officers.
Animal care and control officers provide several services in Lowndes County including:
– Assisting with injured, sick or stray dogs and cats.
– Assisting with sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.
– Investigating animal cruelty cases.
– Protecting and rescuing animals from provincial and federal laws related to animal care.
– Educating the public about wildlife and their behavior.
– Educating the public of the importance of pet identification with microchips or collar tags.
– Investigating and enforcing animal control by-laws, such as off-leash dogs, barking, licensing of dogs/cats.
– Assisting other authorities such as police or other emergency services and public health agencies when necessary, to protect animals and people.
– Protecting the public from diseases such as rabies.
“Animal care and control personnel rescue helpless animals from situations of abuse, starvation, injury and disease. While their jobs can be difficult and often thankless, we appreciate their dedication to helping protect and help rescue wild animals or pets,” Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes said in a statement. “We thank all of them for the hard work they do in our community each and every day."
For more information visit www.lowndescounty.com.
