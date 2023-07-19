VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commission approved a $1.7 million bid for the county’s 2023 resurfacing project
The project includes resurfacing various stretches of roads, with bids received for Good Hope Circle (east and west), New Bethel Road and McMillian Road.
On June 22, staff opened two bids for the project. The Scruggs Company submitted a bid of $1,534,014.68, while Reames and Son Construction proposed a bid of $1,599,477.22. Notably, both bids came in lower than the estimated total for the project.
Taking advantage of the lower bids, county staff engaged in negotiations with the lowest bidder, The Scruggs Company. As a result, the staff was able to include a two-foot widening on McMillian Road, which would further enhance the road’s capacity and functionality.
The additional widening would come at an added cost of $255,453.49.
With the inclusion of the widening project, the total contract price for the resurfacing project would amount to $1,789,468.17.
The approved final contract will allow for the resurfacing of one mile of Good Hope Circle (east), 0.76 mile of Good Hope Circle (west), 1.50 miles of New Bethel Road and 3.30 miles of McMillian Road.
