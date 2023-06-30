VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Board of Commissioners approved a grant cash match of $25,139 for the county’s accountability courts.
Lowndes County Accountability Court, funded through a reimbursable state grant, relies on a cash match from Lowndes County to secure the funding.
The Lowndes County Commission’s expenditures on behalf of the court are fully reimbursable and the county receives quarterly payments for the expenses.
As of the latest data, the LCAC has 22 active participants in its program. Since its inception in 2016, a total of 51 individuals have successfully graduated from the program, showcasing the positive impact of the court’s efforts.
The projected census for Fiscal Year 2024 is expected to reach 40 participants.
The FY 2024 budget for the LCAC outlines the various categories of expenses. The coordinator’s salary amounts to $40,304, while the county match for this position is $20,544.78, resulting in a total salary expenditure of $60,848.78.
Conference expenses for eight individuals are budgeted at $3,035, covering necessary travel costs.
Drug testing is an integral part of the program. The budget allocates $9,837.07 for drug testing services, with a county match of $4,594.22, leading to a total expenditure of $14,431.29 in this category.
Reconnect services, aimed at facilitating reintegration into society, have been allotted $6,000.
The court employs a case manager as a contractor, with a salary of $33,705, which does not require a county match. Additionally, a surveillance officer contractor has been engaged at a cost of $12,000.
The treatment provider’s services, vital to the success of the participants, amount to $79,470.
LCAC’s FY 2024 budget demonstrates the significant impact of the state grant, which provides $184,351.07 in funding. To meet the grant requirements, the county match of 12% amounts to $25,139.
Overall, the total budget for the LCAC in FY 2024 is $209,490.07.
By diverting individuals from incarceration, LCAC achieves substantial savings for the county, officials said. With an average daily cost of $80 to house someone in the Lowndes County Jail, the projected annual savings amount to $292,000.
Jennifer Fabbri, program director, was named the star coordinator for Georgia in 2023.
