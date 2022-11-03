VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commission will partner with Go Kinetic Home Georgia to address the state fiscal recovery fund, 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at commissioners chambers,327 N. Ashley St.
According to the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, a part of the American Rescue Plan, delivers $350 billion to state, local and tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The Treasury has allocated $4.8 billion to Georgia. To date, Georgia has received its first tranche funding in the amount of $2.4 billion.
In February, Gov. Brian Kemp, joined by members of the Broadband Infrastructure Committee and state leaders, announced awards that will provide communities, households and businesses in counties throughout Georgia access to faster, more reliable broadband, and Lowndes County will be impacted by this state fiscal recovery fund award.
Go Kinetic Home Georgia team represents Kinetic by Windstream, a telecommunications provider offering high-speed broadband internet, phone service and Digital TV packages to residential customers as well as products and services for small, medium and large businesses and government agencies.
“Experts will address the funding and what it means for our local community. A question and answer session will follow,” county officials said in a statement.
For more information and to pre-register, call (229) 985-8000.
