Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 2:20 pm
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission will hold a Called meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 15, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
