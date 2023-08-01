VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the renewal of the Motorola system upgrade agreement, also known as SUAII.
The agreement will equip Lowndes County with the means to maintain a state-of-the-art communication system, ensuring regular upgrades every two years.
The SUAII agreement encompasses various aspects critical to maintaining a seamless communication infrastructure. This includes subscriber maintenance and infrastructure upkeep, ensuring that the county’s communication network remains reliable and efficient.
According to county officials, the agreement provides them with round-the-clock support, guaranteeing immediate assistance in the event of any technical issues or emergencies. The 24/7 support feature enhances the county’s ability to respond effectively to any unforeseen challenges that may arise.
To facilitate this comprehensive package, Lowndes County has agreed to pay a monthly fee of $40,776 to Motorola.
