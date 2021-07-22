VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Commission will conduct its regular monthly work session July 26.
The morning meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the county administration building.
Workshops are open public meetings like all meetings of the county commission and anyone can attend. At the regular workshops, commissioners generally discuss informational items and set the agenda for the next regular commission meeting. The state of Georgia recognizes any meeting of a public agency an open public meeting if a quorum is present.
The administrative office is located downtown at 327 N. Ashley St. and the county commission chamber, where meetings are conducted, is located on the second floor.
