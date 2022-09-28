VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the City of Valdosta have issued a declaration of local emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s arrival.
The declaration follows Gov. Brian Kemp issuing a state of emergency order Tuesday for all counties in Georgia.
District 2 Commissioner Scottie Orenstein, acting in place of absent Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, informed the board the declaration initiates the Lowndes County Emergency Operation Plan to:
– utilize all available resources in the county and subordinate agencies, over which the county has budgetary control as reasonably necessary to cope with emergency or disaster.
– utilize public property necessary to cope with emergency or disaster or when there’s compelling necessity for the protection of lives, health, welfare and/or the property and its residents.
– form and exercise such other functions, powers and duties that may be deemed necessary to promote security, safety and protection of the civilian population, including individuals, household pets or service animals prior to, during and following major disaster or emergency.
Ashley Tye, Lowndes County’s emergency management director, said the department is “hoping they would be spared” and Ian would have minimal impact on the area.
“Since I reached you yesterday morning, the forecast traffic has shifted significantly to the east, so now the latest forecast basically calls for Ian to come in as a very, very strong Category 3 hurricane just through Tampa. Once it comes inland, it’s going to shift and turn kind of go straight up north,” he said.
“Because Ian is such a large storm, the wind storm coming outward is some 150 miles, so it will still pass close enough that more than likely that Thursday morning, between 6 a.m.-8 a.m. timeframe, tropical storm force winds, low level, probably about 40 miles per hour or so. ... We could see it go higher than that, and it will be pretty consistent throughout the day and could be Friday morning before the winds completely exit and fall below that tropical storm force threshold.”
Tye also noted that Mayor Scott James Matheson signed a declaration of local emergency for the city.
Officials encourage residents are encouraged to sign up for Lowndes County’s free emergency notification system, CodeRed by visiting www.lowndescounty.com and clicking on the storm icon. Every home and business should have a working NOAA weather radio in the event power is lost.
Or visit www.lowndescounty.com, and the City of Valdosta’s website www.valdostacity.com and follow EMA Lowndes on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LowndesEMA.
