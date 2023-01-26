VALDOSTA – Lowndes County officials took the first step in giving Downtown Valdosta another facelift by breaking ground for its new interactive park.
The former Griner property, a lot at the corner of Webster Street and North Ashley Street, is officially in development after the county inked a $2,542,586 construction deal with the Rountree Construction Company last September.
According to Rachel Thrasher, county community development director, the new park will be a “multifunctional event space” that improves parking, upgrades area aesthetics, propagates green space and increases security for the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex.
The interactive portion aims to bring the community together through social media, which can tie into the county’s social media campaign GOLOCO.
Paige Dukes, county manager, said the park’s conception is in response to a shift in how people choose where they live and spaces such as this one brings tremendous value to the county.
“You know, we've always been very conservative as far as our budget goes and how we move forward with projects, and the priority has always been the job market. And that used to be why people moved places and they lived places. ... A lot of people were willing to sacrifice quality life over their employment. And that's simply not the case anymore. And so to be competitive, and to stay ahead of that and to evolve, we have had to become more about place-making here in Lowndes County and we feel like this is a tremendous part of that,” she said.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said he’s proud to see Lowndes County grow and improve, and the new park is a part of the larger revitalization plans for the area.
“This property is going to be a huge asset for Downtown Valdosta. We talk about this a lot. Everything that you look at from the construction on the historical courthouse, all the work that the Turner Center for the Arts is doing, all of their assets over there. This park, Unity Park, if you could just envision there will be a point in time that all of this will be connected, and citizens will be able to come here into the community,” he said.
“Whether you live in the unincorporated area or whether you're right here in the city about us that it will be so convenient and just a huge asset that you will be able to come downtown, utilize this area, utilize all the other assets there's going to be downtown, is going to be a huge, huge plus for this community. So this is just another great opportunity and the vision that your commissioners have, that your staff has for the downtown area, keeps on improving year after year.”
According to Meghan Barwick, county public information officer, the park has a tentative completion date of June 2023.
