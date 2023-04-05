VALDOSTA — Customers of Deep South Sanitation and Advanced Disposal waste collection franchises will likely see a rate hike and a change in hours of service in the wake of Lowndes County’s franchise renewal with the companies.
The terms stipulate that beginning April 1, the basic service fee would increase from $20 per month to $25 per month.
The hours of operation of collection centers would change from 42 hours per week to 35 hours per week, with a schedule change from Friday, Saturday, and Monday 7 a.m. — 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. — 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. — 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
No other noted changes have been made with either franchise agreement.
County attorney Walter Elliot said that while the commissioners have to wait until the ordinance and the franchise agreements are updated, they can vote to approve the franchises as currently written, which the board did unanimously.
