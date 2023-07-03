VALDOSTA — The Lowndes County Commission approved the utilization of hotel/motel tax proceeds in the upcoming fiscal year.
According to Georgia statute, the Board of Commissioners is required to obtain a budget plan from the Conference Center and Tourism Authority, outlining the use of hotel/motel funds to promote tourism, conventions and trade shows.
The budget plan is to be included as part of the county budget plan.
The approved budget plan for the fiscal year includes $700,000 in budgeted proceeds, with the expenditures allocated as:
Transfer to Lowndes County’s Special Services Fund: $300,000.
This amount will be transferred from the hotel/motel tax proceeds to the special services fund. The special services fund primarily supports services provided by the county for the benefit of the unincorporated area. It also contributes to the county’s share of jointly funded services with one or more municipalities.
Transfer to Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority: $300,000.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority will receive this allocation to promote tourism, conventions and trade shows in accordance with the FY 2023 budget plan. The budget plan has been made an integral part of the county’s overall budget plan.
Transfer to Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority: $100,000.
The Parks and Recreation Authority will receive the funding to cover capital costs and operating expenses for the parks and recreation facilities owned and operated by the authority.
The Fiscal Year 2024 budget plan outlines specific allocations for the utilization of the lodging tax proceeds. These allocations are:
Marketing: $195,530.
Group sales/trade shows: $15,335.
Travel: $8,481.
Full-time salaries: $54,001.
Full-time benefits: $13,043.
Legal and accounting fees: $9,110.
Payroll taxes: $4,500.
