VALDOSTA — The Lowndes Commission granted approval for the replacement of Stone Creek’s on-site well pump, following a significant decrease in pumping capacity.
After consulting with Woodrow Sapp Well Drilling, the pump was pulled and inspected, revealing signs of wear, age and the need for increased capacity. To address these issues, the installation of a new pump has been recommended.
Woodrow Sapp Well Drilling submitted a quote of $64,095 to cover the cost of replacing the pump and restoring the well’s functionality. County staff recommended the approval of the new pump and authorized Woodrow Sapp Well Drilling to supply the equipment and labor for the replacement.
