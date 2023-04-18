VALDOSTA – A Hahira road paving project and a new crop sprayer were among the disbursements county commissioners approved at a recent meeting.
Brookridge Drive, a .42-mile-long road south of Hahira, is the subject of a road grading and paving project. The Lowndes County Commission approved a bid by the Scruggs Company for $647,831.28 to complete the project.
The county utilities department is in need of a new crop sprayer to maintain the hayfield at the Land Application System. The Flint Equipment Company put in a bid for $36,750 for a new sprayer, which commissioners approved.
This brings total county expenditures to $684,581.28.
