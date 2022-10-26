VALDOSTA – With the exception of a withdrawn patrol car laptop lease request and the 2008 Service Delivery Strategy agreement, which required no action, the Lowndes County Commission approved all items on its agenda at the most recent meeting.
The approved projects are:
Fiscal Year 2024 5311 Regional Transit Resolution: The Southern Georgia Regional Commission Council voted at its Sept. 22 meeting to apply for the FY2024 5311 Rural Transportation Program Grant Funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation to continue operating the regional transit system on behalf of the participating municipalities.
Commissioners adopted the resolution to authorize County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter to sign the necessary paperwork to opt in the regional transit program.
Joint funding Agreement with USGS for stream gauge maintenance: Lowndes County has been in an ongoing agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey to install and maintain a stream gauge to monitor water levels on the Little River installed at Highway 122 bridge since 2009.
In 2019, the City of Valdosta notified the USGS that it would no longer be able to fund the main gauge site located on the Withlacoochee River at Skipper Bridge. At that time, Lowndes County agreed to assist with additional funding to allow the gauge to remain in operation. The additional gauge is funded in a partnership with USGS and the Suwannee River Watershed Management District, both providing funding toward the project location.
According to Ashley Tye, county emergency management director, with the currently proposed agreement, Lowndes County is responsible for a total of $23,850 in total maintenance costs.
The amount breaks down into $14,500 for the Little River site and $9,350 for the Withlacoochee River site, an increase of $900 over the previous year for the Withlacoochee site. The increase is most likely attributable to an upgrade of cameras and data collection equipment at the Withlacoochee site.
Code Red Service Renewal: Lowndes County has utilized Code Red as a mass notification system to provide the residents of Lowndes County with emergency notifications for emergency situations such as severe weather, boil water notices and other emergency situations since 2007, and continuation of Code Red services requires an annual renewal with Onsolve, the parent company.
The renewal, under the current terms and agreements, is for $31,500 to cover the period beginning Dec. 10, through Dec. 9, 2023. Tye noted the price has remained unchanged for the past two years.
Renewal of disaster-related debris removal contracts: Since November 2020, commissioners entered into no-cost, pre-event agreements with three contractors to provide disaster related debris removal services, if requested by Lowndes County. The agreements allow Lowndes County to secure better pre-event pricing and position themselves to execute an agreement for services following a disaster more quickly.
Tye said the intent is to expedite the recovery process and the execution of these types of pre-event contracts is recommended by the federal Emergency Management Agency as part of a comprehensive debris removal plan, and is considered best practice within the Emergency Management community.
At the Dec. 14, 2021 meeting, the County Commission exercised its option to renew the agreements for an additional year. Renewal for an additional year would extend the agreements through Nov. 9, 2023 and Lowndes County would have the option for two additional renewal terms available under the current agreements.
Approval of hazard mitigation grant program applications: In August 2019, County Commission authorized staff to submit applications under the hazard mitigation grant program for the installation of emergency backup generators on each of the five long-term care facilities (i.e. nursing homes) in Lowndes County owned by PruittHealth Corporation; 2019 was the first year that FEMA allowed nursing homes to qualify for HMGP funding.
The original applications are still being reviewed by FEMA and no funding decision has been made. However, additional HMGP funds are available this year. After consulting with staff from the hazard mitigation division of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, staff recommended submitting new applications under the current round of HMGP funding, with a budget impact of $1,655,838 for FEMA and $183,982 for PruittHealth.
If the 2019 applications are approved, then the new applications will be withdrawn but if the original applications are denied or do not receive approval before awards begin from this round of funding, Lowndes County and Pruitt Health will still have the opportunity to receive funding for these projects.
An additional advantage of the current HMGP application process is that the cost share is split with FEMA providing 90% funding and the applicants only being required to provide 10% in matching funds.
The original applications are funded using a 75% federal and 25% local cost share formula.
Comprehensive Facilities Energy Savings Project - Phase 2: On Sept. 27, the commission approved a resolution to proceed with Phase 2 of the Comprehensive Facilities Energy Savings Project. Phase 2 includes replacing two chillers, one boiler and 170 control valves in the Judicial and Administrative Complex.
Commissioners adopted a resolution approving Amendment 1 to the bundled energy solution project agreement and an amended and restated annual energy cost avoidance agreement, both with ABM.
This resolution also approves an equipment lease/purchase agreement (and related documents) financing the cost more than 20 years, with the contract price is $1,364,736 and a stipulation of no more than $1,500,000.
Twin Lakes road paving and drainage improvements: Twin Lakes road paving and drainage project is on the transportation investment act constrained project list to begin professional engineering services in November. The local project delivery application begins the process to allow Lowndes County staff to manage the project.
The project has an estimated budget of $2,000,000 and tentative finish date for January 2024. This includes improving drainage and paving Twin Lakes Road beginning at the apron of the railroad tracks of Highway 41 and ending at Loch Laurel Road. The project is approximately 1.69 miles.
FY23 Law-Enforcement Training Grant: This grant will allow the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office to purchase and use a virtual simulator to train law enforcement officers in life-like scenarios in a more efficient and effective way. This is also a training benefit for fire rescue and 911. The grant is $100,000, with no cash match.
Exit 13 Lift Station And Force Main Project: The Exit 13 collection system was installed several years ago with the understanding that the lift station would be installed once tenants were ready to build. Second Harvest is due to break ground soon, with due diligence occurring on other lots as well. In addition to the lift station, 1,070 feet of force main will be required to connect the lift station to the discharge manhole.
Commissioners approved a contract with RPI Underground, Inc. for $1,084,938.91 to complete the project.
