VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Commission approved just under $200K in expenditures at its most recent meeting.
The highest item was a three-year lease with Dell for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in-car computers. The total comes to $150,900 or $50,300 per year with an interest rate of 3.99%.
Commissioners also accepted a proposal not to exceed $25,000 for an extension of the contract between Lowndes County and the consulting firm of Goodwyn Mills Cawood for updates to the Unified Land Development Code and to provide technical assistance throughout the course of the extension through the 2023 calendar year.
The lowest end of expenditures came in the form of a $6,000 cash match for the federal VOCA grant for the Solicitor-General’s Office.
The grant funds two full-time victim advocates and allows the SG’s Office to continue to provide services to victims earlier in the criminal justice process, essentially prior to the defendant’s first appearance as well as help victims secure restitution through Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Fund Program.
The cash match offsets the funding required to provide health insurance benefits for the grant funded personnel, which is $3,000 per employee.
The county also adopted a resolution to accept all infrastructure of the Cattle Crossing subdivision, which includes roads, drainage and utilities.
In other business, the board made several appointments, including:
— Reappointment of Jonathan Vigue to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Convention Center and Tourism Authority board.
— Darlene Ridley to the South Georgia Regional Library board.
— Dr. Vince Miller to the county seat of the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority.
