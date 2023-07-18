VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Planning Commission has approved rezoning for a boat and RV storage facility.
The property, located off Inner Perimeter Road within the Urban Service Area, was previously rezoned in 2009 from E-A to I-S for the establishment of a biomass fuel plant.
According to the applicant’s letter, the proposed development will initially occupy five acres of the property and will be equipped with an individual well and septic system to accommodate any future office constructions.
