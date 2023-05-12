VALDOSTA – Clyattville is one step closer to getting its own community center in light of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners approval of a construction bid. Plans for the community center were initially announced during the commissioner’s mid-year update for the special purpose local option sales tax in November 2022 and was initially budgeted for $300,000 construction in the same vein as the recent community center constructed in Naylor. Staff received three bids for the project, with the lowest one coming in from Kellerman Construction for $560,465 and completion in 150 days. Commissioners unanimously a motion to execute the contract with Kellerman.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.