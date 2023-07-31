VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commission OK’d repair of the recent engine failure of Engine 10, a Pierce Sabre emergency vehicle serving the community.
At the end of April, Engine 10, which had covered 126,163 miles, experienced a critical engine failure, prompting immediate attention from the Lowndes County Fire Rescue maintenance division.
Following an in-depth inspection, the maintenance division discovered the exhaust system had also sustained damage. In light of the severity of the situation, county authorities sought expert advice from a third-party emergency vehicle technician.
According to county officials, the technician recommended repairs be entrusted to Ward International Trucks in Tallahassee, Fla., a certified Cummins dealer renowned for its expertise in handling such emergencies.
The repair quote issued by Ward International Trucks includes core charges, which may be credited back if the parts are deemed to be usable. With the safety and functionality of Engine 10 at stake, Lowndes County approved the service contract for the comprehensive repair process, amounting to $64,205.17.
