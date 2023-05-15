VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has negotiated the purchase of the right of way for 36 parcels on Briggston Road for the transportation special purpose local options sales tax project.
Briggston Road, which connects Old Clyattville Road and Madison Highway and goes directly to Wild Adventures Theme Park, is among numerous other TSPLOST projects approved by South Georgians back in 2018.
According to county officials, the road will be paved, making it easier to get in and out of the theme park.
