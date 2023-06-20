VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Commission gave the green light to the Oak Hill Drive Water Main Extension project following urgent requests from residents facing water supply and quality issues due to a well failure.
The project involves extending the water main to provide a reliable water source to 10 lots on Oak Hill Drive, with two residents agreeing to cost-sharing arrangements.
County staff sought quotes from JWA and RPI to carry out the installation of the water main.
JWA submitted a quote of $38,300, while RPI provided a quote of $30,750. Staff recommended the approval of RPI’s proposal to extend the water main on Oak Hill Drive for $30,750.
With the approval granted by County Commission, the project will move forward under the supervision and execution of RPI.
