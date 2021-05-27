VALDOSTA – Lowndes County commissioners approved $2,141,510.88 in purchases across county departments.
County departments are set to phase out old equipment and provide quality improvements.
A lease purchase agreement for radios with Motorola Solutions will have the highest impact of the purchases, costing $1,445,153.56.
The purchase will acquire new radios for county animal control, public works, 911 and sheriff’s office to replace existing radios with unavailable parts and services, according to the request.
Payment for the lease will be deferred to 2022, specifically July 1, with an installment of $481,717.85 required. The installment will be required on July 1, 2023 and 2024 as well.
Utilities, code enforcement and the fire department are receiving three trucks each to replace high-mileage vehicles.
Via a state contract with Langdale Ford, the county has purchased three F-150 Supercabs with towing for $94,334.52 altogether, three F-150 Supercabs for $84,224.52 altogether and three F-150 Supercrew XLs for $96,221.28 altogether for a total of $274,780.32.
A $236,056 bid from Atlantic and Southern for four Massey Ferguson 5710 tractors were approved for purchase and will be used by county public works.
Public works will also receive four Land Pride RC 5715 bat-wing mowers for the purpose of maintaining county rights of way. They will cost $71,600 at $17,900 each.
The fire department is receiving new large-capacity washer and dryers for its new full-time stations planned to come online during Fiscal Year 2022 and to complete a set for Station 10.
This will provide firefighters at each station the ability to launder the gear, removing as many hazardous materials they face on the job as possible. It was approved for bid at $60,421 by Tri-State Laundry.
A generator for the Val-Tech booster station was approved for purchase at $47,500 from Cowart Electric. This is a 100-kilowatt generator with an automatic transfer switch.
The cost will cover installation and a concrete pad for the generator to sit on as well. It will fulfill the need for backup power at the Val-Tech booster station, which transfers potable water from the Kinderlou wells to the north Lowndes area.
D.S. Services of America was approved for a bottled water services contract set at $6,000 yearly at $4.25 per bottle. The contract is for one year with an option to renew for two additional years.
Two Oaks at Bemiss Phase II located off Bemiss Road was approved for acceptance into county maintenance.
Engineering staff performed the final inspection of the project and the work is “substantially complete,” according to the request.
Final paperwork is being processed at the time but the final plat will not be signed until all paperwork is received.
Teresa D. Griffin of Georgia Pecan House was approved for a wine license and members of the Lowndes County Development Authority were reappointed. The members include Commissioner Clay Griner, Crawford Powell and Barry Broome whose appointments would’ve expired June 8 otherwise.
County commissioners tabled the consideration of the insolvent list from the tax commissioner for more time to review it. It will be discussed at the next meeting scheduled for June 8.
