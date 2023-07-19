VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Commissioners approved a proposal that includes a $15,000 deductible and a premium cost of $1,066,238 for insurance renewal for property, automobile, machinery and general liability for public officials and law enforcement.
Lowndes County has been a participant in the ACCG-IRMA Insurance Program, a nonprofit fund owned by Georgia County governments, for the past 29 years.
During the recent renewal process, the ACCG-IRMA board decided to “pause” dividend disbursements due to increasing claims costs, underwhelming investment returns and the need to maintain a positive surplus position.
Dividend disbursements, traditionally utilized to help offset premiums during the renewal process, will be temporarily halted. The adjustment should address financial challenges and ensure the fund’s stability in the face of rising costs.
