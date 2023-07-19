VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Commission has granted approval to Cerafiltec US for its proposal to install a ceramic flat membrane pilot unit at the Alapaha Plantation water treatment plant.
The pilot study, spanning 90 days with an optional 30-day extension, would assess the viability of reducing organics and disinfection by-products to meet acceptable levels set by the Environmental Protection Division.
According to county officials, the primary objective of the pilot study is to evaluate the effectiveness of the ceramic membrane technology in purifying water and minimizing the presence of potentially harmful substances.
By doing so, the project seeks to enhance the overall water treatment process and ensure compliance with the EPD’s regulations.
In order to conduct the pilot study, Cerafiltec will bear a cost of $10,000. The funding will cover the 90-day duration of the study and associated expenses.
The company will be responsible for supplying and installing the ceramic flat membrane pilot unit at the Alapaha Plantation water treatment plant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.