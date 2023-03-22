VALDOSTA – A Val-Del Road water main extension, a sewer repair at Francis Lake and an emergency well repair at Kinderlou were among the disbursements county commissioners approved at a recent meeting.
The county utilities department advertised bids to extend the water main on Val-Del Road from Lucas Richardson Road to McMillian Road. The work involves the installation of +/- 7,250 linear feet of 16" HDPE water main, fire hydrants, valves, bores and all other items necessary to complete the project.
James Warren and Associates submitted the low bid of $980,051.
Last fall, during an emergency repair on a section of gravity sewer, staff determined that 2,200 feet of the sewer main at Francis Lake was in need of repair or replacement.
According to Steve Stalvey, director of utilities, after consultation with Lovell Engineering Associates, the Cure In Place Pipe “looked to be the best option.”
The Lowndes County Commission went with the lowest bidder Insituform Technologies for $225,910.30.
The offsite Kinderlou well utilizes a line shaft turbine pump. During routine maintenance, staff noticed excessive noise and vibration when the pump was running. Goforth Pump Service observed and recommended pulling the pump.
When the pump was removed, the bushings were worn out and the pump needed rebuilding. Additionally, the drop pipe below the water line needs to be replaced due to excessive corrosion.
Goforth Pump Service ultimately submitted a quote for $26,585.50 for supplies, labor and equipment to complete the job and place the pump back in service. As there are only two wells that supply the Kinderlou Water Treatment Plant, staff deemed this an emergency repair.
Commissioners approved the Goforth Pump Service invoice to complete the repairs to the Kinderlou offsite well for $26,585.50.
Total: $1,232,546.
