VALDOSTA – The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presents country music star Lee Brice 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
Presented Valdosta TKO Nissan, the concert takes place at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.
Boasting more than 3.7 billion on-demand streams, Brice “has enjoyed massive success in country music,” according to his bio information.
Brice has taken nine singles to number one including “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Rumour.”
Brice is a Grammy nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner and has appeared on numerous TV shows.
General Admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase reserved concert seats for just $5 in advance.
Guests who do not have a 2023 Season Pass can purchase general admission to the concert for $10 and reserved concert seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.
Before the Lee Brice concert, guests can listen to live music at the Water’s Edge Stage. Chase Crawford will perform from 1-4 p.m., followed by Ten Mile Bay from 5-8 p.m.
“Guests can grab a freshly baked pretzel and a crisp local brew from Georgia Beer Company and enjoy a scenic break at the lake,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager. “Water’s Edge Brews and Bites and the Water’s Edge stage provide a great spot to relax between a day of adventures and a night with music from Lee Brice.”
More information, visit WildAventures.com.
