REMERTON — Authorities are investigating a Friday morning double homicide.
The Lowndes County Coroner’s office was dispatched to the area of Myrtle Street around 2:45 a.m., Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
One victim was dead on the scene, while the other died after being taken to South Georgia Medical Center, he said.
Both had suffered “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” and the manner of death for each has been ruled homicide, Fiveash said.
The coroner said the man who died on the scene was Sherrod Gore, age and hometown not immediately available, while the man who died in the hospital was Jamar Antwon Walton, 21, of Valdosta. Families of both men have been notified, Fiveash said.
The bodies will be sent next week to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab for examinations, he said.
The Valdosta Daily Times has reached out to Remerton police and the GBI for comment.
