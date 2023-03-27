VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain Area will be accepting appointment calls for cooling assistance for senior citizens ages 65 and older, and homebound starting 5 a.m. Monday, April 3.
The appointments will be scheduled throughout the month of April, representatives said in a statement.
"The appointment line will open on the first of each subsequent month – or the first business day after the first day of the month if it falls on the weekend – until funds are depleted," representatives said.
All applicants must bring these items to the appointment in order to be seen:
– For all household members that are 18 years old or older: Proof of income for all household members of the past 30 days.
– If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits or Worker’s Compensation most current award letter is required. "We can accept bank statements for Social Security only," representatives said.
– Social Security cards for each person in the household.
– Current month’s electricity bill for the household – "bill must be with 30 days."
– 18 years old or older: Current/valid proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status (state-issued picture identification such as: Georgia driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.)
Appointments can be made by telephone or internet access:
By Internet Access
– Online at http://coastalplain.cascheduler.com
Call the county number listed, listen to the voice prompts, enter information and choose appointment date and time. Don’t hang up too soon or the system will not assign you a confirmation number and callers will not have an appointment, representatives said. All confirmed appointments will receive a confirmation number. Do not schedule an appointment in a county "that you do not live in because it will have to be cancelled and you will not have an appointment. You must sign up in the county you live in."
Representatives added, "you will not be able to make duplicate appointments."
By Phone
COUNTY
BEN HILL: (229) 929-2021
BERRIEN: (229) 929-2022
BROOKS: (229) 472-6309
COOK: (229) 929-2001
ECHOLS: (229) 929-2002
IRWIN: (229) 404-1333
LANIER: (229) 472-6331
LOWNDES: (229 929-2020
TIFT: (229 472-6333
TURNER: ( 229) 472-6306
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.