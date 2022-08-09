Cook-off serves up scholarships

VALDOSTA – The aroma of delicious barbecue permeated the air, a telltale sign that the judges and park goers were in for a real treat.
100 Black Men of Valdosta hosted the 28th Annual Barbecue Cook-Off Saturday at Olympic Park, where various vendors not only fired up their grills for the title and the cash, but also a good cause: scholarships for college-bound students.
Nathaniel Haugabrook, president of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta, said the fundraisers are especially important in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We use the funds to help students that we mentor, those that are matriculating, of course, to higher education. We use those funds to help them offset costs. Some of them will be graduating this upcoming year, and each year, we provide anywhere from three to four scholarships,” he said.
The competing teams were Blazin’ Hog BBQ, Not Your Uncle's BBQ, Omega Psi Phi, Creation by Mike's, Poppy BBQ, Moye’s BBQ, Alpha Phi Alpha, King R&B, Delmonte, Taste Buds, Bernita's Kitchen, K-Star BBQ, Redd Hott Travelers, Big Fred's BBQ.
The competition was split into two categories, chicken and ribs.
In the chicken division, third place went to Blazin’ Hog BBQ, second place went to Creations by Mike, and first place went to newcomer Not Your Uncle’s Barbeque, unseating reigning champion Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
In the rib division, third place went to Big Fred’s BBQ. Reigning rib champion Creations by Mike took second place again, with another newcomer, Redd Hott Travelers, pulling the upset by taking first.
The winners took home $300, second took home $250 and third took home $100. All placers won a trophy to commemorate their delectable work.
Despite being displaced from the cook-off’s usual spot, the Lowndes County Historical Courthouse, due to renovations, Haugabrook said the organization may consider making the park the permanent place due to “surprisingly overwhelming positive” reception from the attendees.
“Many of the people who attended with kids enjoyed the fact that there was a playground for the kids, number one. Number two, the space was much larger; kids could run around and play, and they (the parents) would have to hold their hand as much as they would downtown when you got traffic, south and northbound on Patterson and Ashley. A lot of people were like ‘Let's do it down here next year,'" he said.
