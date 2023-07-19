VALDOSTA – 100 Black Men of Valdosta hosts its 28th Annual Barbecue Cook-off Competition the first weekend of August in a different location.
The competition will be held at Drexel Park, 1401 N. Patterson St., organizers said in a statement.
The event is traditionally held on the block around the historic Lowndes County Courthouse, downtown. The courthouse is undergoing renovations.
Vendors and cookers can set up 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, organizers said. All participants can start 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Attorney Nathaniel Haugabrook II, chapter president, said, “Competing for the title of best chicken and ribs will start at noon. There will be drawings for a variety of prizes such as TV, gas cards, dinner for two, activities for the youth, music to entertain and food to satisfy the most finicky taste pallets.”
This is a “time for families to enjoy a day of fun in the sun,” he added.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the 100’s scholarship/education program, which was established in 1995.
Each year, the organization awards four scholarships “to well-deserving seniors to help defray the soaring cost of enrolling in an institution of higher learning,” organizers said. “The 100 also provides financial assistance to those in need and tutoring for our youth.”
To date, the 100 has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships and other assistance, organizers said.
For more information, contact (229) 251-1349.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.