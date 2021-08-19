ADEL — Citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Cook County Schools will close its buildings to students next week.
“The Cook County Board of Education understands that there is no perfect plan in dealing with COVID,” said Superintendent Tim Dixon in a letter posted to social media Thursday. “We realize that it is impossible to meet the individual needs of every family in our district. Please understand that with the increase in the number of positive COVID cases and quarantines in our community and schools, Cook County Schools will temporarily close our buildings for all students on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 through Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.”
Dixon said that beginning Aug. 30, Cook will go to a hybrid schedule, which will run through at least Sept. 10.
Students will attend school in-person two days each week and online instruction the other three days. No students will be on campus on Wednesdays. On Sept. 10, a decision will be made to either continue the hybrid schedule or go to another option.
Dixon said that having less students in classrooms and on buses will give the custodial staff more time to deep clean each day.
The schedule will be arranged to allow children living in the same household to attend school on the same days per week. Otherwise, students with a household surname from A-K will attend on Monday and Tuesday. Surnames L-Z will be in-person Thursday and Friday.
Meals will be continue to be provided for all students and can be picked up from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Cook Elementary School.
When students come back to school Aug. 30, Dixon said masks “will be strongly recommended for all students and staff.” All students will have their temperature taken before entering the building.
