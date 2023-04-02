VALDOSTA — Jessica Marbury moved to Valdosta and immediately immersed herself in the entrepreneurial and business life.
Marbury is a native of Michigan and lived in Houston, Texas, where she was a personal stylist.
She said, “I fell in love with fashion at a very early age from shopping and styling my mom.
“Everyone else would get tired of shopping and I would love helping her pick out outfits.”
Marbury said when she saw the space in Downtown Valdosta, she immediately fell in love with the building and design.
“I have always wanted to open a business but I never knew what it would be,” she said. “As a personal stylist, a boutique seemed like the next step.”
In September 2022, Marbury held the grand opening for J. Michelle Boutique, offering a luxury boutique shopping experience.
Marbury said it took her a couple of months to adapt to the style and demographics of her clientele.
“As a business owner I truly learned that you cannot just open the doors and hope the people will come, you actually have to get out in the community and bring the people to you,” Marbury said.
She said her clientele is 30- to 60-year-olds who are looking for a specific style and quality clothing.
“If I had to put a word to my style, I would call it contemporary chic. Anyone can find something to wear for any occasion,” she said.
As a business owner in Downtown Valdosta, Marbury has had the ability to meet new people worldwide and cultivate unique relationships with each of her clients.
“I do not call my clients customers, because a client is someone who returns,” Marbury said. “I want to emphasize the importance of anyone who shops with me.”
J. Michelle Boutique is located in Downtown Valdosta at 117 1/2 N. Patterson St. or online jmichelleboutique.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.