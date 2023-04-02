Problem: Medicare is struggling with its ability to keep up with the costs for Part A – hospital stays. As a way of cutting costs, Medicare created a newer rule called the “two midnight rule.”
It basically states that if hospitals admit a person and that person is not an inpatient for at least “two midnights” then the person should not have been admitted as an “inpatient” and subsequently billed to Medicare Part A.
Medicare now pays third-party auditors who get paid for every “catch” of these billing instances. Medicare then bills-back the hospitals a certain percentage.
This is a big problem for the hospitals and really affects their bottom line.
As a result, the hospitals have created a work-around they are employing called “observation status.”
ER doctors are trained not to admit someone as an “inpatient” if the doctor is not sure that person will need to stay at least two midnights. Instead, the doctor will have that person stay, often overnight, but on “observation status.”
This results in Medicare Part B being responsible for the bill but that brings secondary consequences to the consumer.
One is, if you broke a hip or the like, then you will need skilled nursing to rehab and recover. But Medicare will only pay for skilled nursing after a hospitalization as an “inpatient” for at least three full days – no days placed on “observation status” would count.
If you have a supplement plan, it cannot help you either, as it pays “after” Medicare pays. So if Medicare won’t pay then neither will the supplement.
Even if you do meet the three full day requirement to have Medicare pay for skilled nursing, it will only do so for 20 days and none of those at home (with rare exceptions).
People on Advantage plans in this situation will fare better but there are other network, co-pay and prior-authorization downsides to being on an Advantage plan.
The result is a hole in coverage for many, the inability to get skilled nursing in a facility nor help at home (preferred) without paying out of pocket (something I had to do for my own grandmother).
Short-term home health plans have entered the market to help cover this hole. They pay without hospitalization being required, instead triggering when a person cannot perform two of six daily activities of living.
And they will pay a daily amount toward help in a facility or custodial care in-home, which Medicare will not do.
They typically pay for up to 360 days of services. Anything beyond 360 days in most states is considered “long term care” and is much more difficult and expensive to obtain.
If you are hospitalized, keep an eye on the observation status vs. being admitted as a true inpatient.
Chris Connell is a licensed independent broker for Your Life Agency and may be reached at (229) 740-6262 or Yourlifeagency.com.
