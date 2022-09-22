VALDOSTA – Valdosta Symphony Guild returns this weekend to the night that the lights went out in Georgia.
Or at least on the night in 2014 when a power outage interrupted the VSO performance of Mussorgsky/Ravel's "Pictures at an Exhibition."
The orchestra will finally finish the concert it started.
"It was the strangest concert I have ever done and is part of VSO history," said Howard Hsu, VSO music director and conductor. "The power went out in Whitehead Auditorium during the performance and we remained onstage in the dark with only the faint emergency lights."
The audience waited for the lights to return. Rachel Barton Pine was the violin soloist, who had already played the Mendelssohn concerto.
Pine "came out from her dressing room to find out what had happened. She then offered to play while we waited. We were so appreciative of her thoughtfulness and stunned by her virtuosity," Hsu said. "People started to call out requests, including one for Black Sabbath since Rachel is a heavy metal fan."
But the smell of smoke ended the impromptu concert and the wait. The audience was directed to the exits and the night ended, with "Pictures" not only interrupted but unfinished.
"Ever since then orchestra members and patrons have been asking when could we finish what we started," Hsu said. "It has been eight long years but on our season opener we intend – knock on wood – to play a complete performance of 'Pictures at an Exhibition.'"
The Valdosta Symphony Orchestra is also scheduled to perform Dvořák's "Carnival Overture," Op. 92 and Ravel's "Mother Goose Suite."
The season opener comes after the VSO received statewide attention recently with Sarah Zaslaw's interview with Hsu on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Whitehead Auditorium, Valdosta State University Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Pre-concert chat scheduled for 6:45 p.m. More information, tickets: www.valdostasymphony.org or call (229) 333-2150.
