VALDOSTA – Team VZN Kickin of Vision Ministries was the grand champion at the Miracle League's Kicking for Miracles kickball tournament Saturday, defeating the Lowndes High School baseball team 2-1.
The first-ever tournament was held at the Freedom Park Miracle Field Complex.
Both teams donated their winnings back to the Miracle League of Valdosta, Tim McCoppin, organizer, said.
Andy Gibbs, founder of Valdosta's Miracle League, said there was a first-place prize of $500 and a second-place prize of $250.
The purpose of the tournament was to highlight the complex and attract attention to it.
"We decided to put it together to bring more awareness to the Miracle League Field," Gibbs said. "Our whole goal wasn't really to make a whole lot of money off of it. It was really more so to just bring people to see this community, to the see the field, see our Mondo surface, see what we have to offer (and) have some of our kids play in it."
The Miracle League was established for people ages 3 and older who were diagnosed with special needs to compete in baseball and kickball games. Players using wheelchairs, walkers and crutches are accepted.
"COVID kind of hurt us a little bit because we're missing about 50 to 60 players because they're in group homes, right now, and with the CDC guidelines, they're not allowed to come out, yet," Gibbs said, "but we still average around 60 to 70 players each season."
Ten total teams played in the kickball tournament Saturday, including the VLPRA Spartans, which included Miracle League athletes.
VLPRA stands for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority.
Sydney Prince, VLPRA therapeutics supervisor, said playing in the tournament was different for her team. In the league, more lenient rules apply whereas they were stricter in the tournament.
"It's challenging but I have been so impressed with them," Prince said. "They absolutely loved every moment of it. They think it's awesome they're playing against everybody else."
The Spartans won at least three games.
The Lowndes High School baseball team not only took on Team VZN Kickin but it also played against Team Nunn Betta of W.G. Nunn Elementary School.
The LHS baseball team had nine players in the tournament, including Cooper Scruggs.
"For us, we have many fans from the Miracle League that come out and support us (at) the baseball games, and we'd like to give back to them," he said.
Nunn Betta joined the tournament partly because W.G. Nunn was called out by S.L. Mason Elementary School, Ashley Harrell, W.G. Nunn computer lab staffer, said.
Nunn Betta consisted of about 15 school staff members and their family members.
Harrell said W.G. Nunn decided to participate Saturday because the school works with students with special needs.
"We wanted to support them, as well," she said. "We deal with them at school. We're very interactive, hands on; so, it's a good thing to support."
Visit valdostamiracles.org to learn about the Miracle League of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.