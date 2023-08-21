VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women, a nationally recognized 501 C3 organization, has open slots for vendors, churches, businesses and organizations during the upcoming 10th Annual Community-Wide Family Reunion, scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Scott Park, 1101 Old Statenville Road.
The event is free and open to the entire community, organizers said in a statement. All donations and sponsorships are tax deductible.
The family-themed event will have live entertainment, vendors on site, free resources and games for the entire community, organizers said.
“NCNW is committed to not only celebrating families in our community but also providing resources along with a day of entertainment to remind them of the importance of working and supporting one another. It is my vision to expand not only on Dr. Height’s intention but to impact as many families as possible through this initiative continually,” said Karla Walker, section president and attorney.
Historically, the late Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, NCNW’s fifth national chair and president, envisioned a family reunion celebration in 1986 to unify African American communities and amplify the historic strengths and values of their legacies, organizers said.
The Valdosta-Lowndes section “established a similar vision to incorporate celebrating families and unity throughout the community through this celebration,” organizers said.
“Reunited and it feels so good. This event is for the entire family, it is about the soul of the community, reuniting over food, fellowship and fun – heavy on the fun,” said Nicole Mattis, event co-chair.
To be a sponsor or vendor or to provide a free service to local families, contact NCNW (361) 423-0833 or ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com. All families are encouraged to come out and receive resources and celebrate families in the Valdosta-Lowndes community and surrounding areas.
