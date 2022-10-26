VALDOSTA – The Sons of Solomon No. 151 and Electa Chapter No. 323 invites the public to the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Southside Recreation Center, 604 S. Oak St.
"Because of COVID protocol regulations, this will be a drive-up/walk-up Thanksgiving meal, all plates will be prepared to go," organizers said in a statement.
The event is sponsored by KEMET Universal, Ancient African and Egyptian Masonic & O.E.S., King David Grand Lodge No. 4008, Mary Magdalene Grand Chapter No. 4009, Sons of Solomon Lodge No. 151 & Electa Chapter No. 323, Red Dirt BBQ, Project Hope for Life.
Organizers said donations "are gladly accepted and appreciated."
For any questions or volunteering, contact Grandmaster Eddie L. Koonce at (229) 740-1916 or Deputy Grandmaster Johnny Robinson at (229) 375-2174.
