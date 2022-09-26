VALDOSTA – While the weather has been sweltering in South Georgia since spring, members of the Garden Clubs of Valdosta have been busy.
During the summer, "kale from the garden of the Southern Lily Club was used to help feed staff from Emory Hospital who came to South Georgia to provide medical care to the many farm workers who come to our community to harvest our crops," The Crescent representatives said in a statement.
The Episcopal churches of the area hosted the staff at a kick-off supper for the project.
Children at Hudson Dockett had a bounty of kale thanks to the efforts of Lee Schert, Garden Club youth chairman, in helping them plant, raise and harvest kale from the raised garden beds at the complex.
"They also enjoyed a big kale salad from their harvest," representatives said.
Garden club members helped The Flower Gallery in making close to 400 arrangements for Make Someone Smile week that were delivered to Langdale Place, Holly Hill and Fellowship Home.
