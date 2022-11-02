VALDOSTA – South Health District is partnering with Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church to host the first Community Health and Resource Day in Lowndes County.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nov. 5, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Senior Community Center, 1360 E. Park Ave., health officials said in a statement, adding the event is open to all Lowndes and surrounding counties residents.
There will be vendor booths located throughout the Senior Center gym area and refreshments will be provided.
Free COVID vaccines, blood pressure checks, utility/housing/health care assistance, free phones to those who receive government assistance – enrollment is based on eligibility criteria, mentorship programs, etc., will be available, officials said.
There will also be a representative present to answer questions on COVID-19 updates, vaccinations, etc. CORE will be providing $100 Visa Gift card to people who get vaccinated or get a booster. Pre-registration is encouraged to secure the gift card.
Call and register at (229) 245-8758 or email Traci.Gosier@dph.ga.gov. Also, the first 60 people to arrive at the event will receive a free food box courtesy of Mt. Pisgah, officials said.
Out of Hands Theater will show the film “Chosen” during the event. "Chosen" is "an innovative short film that will harness the power of the arts to engage audiences and participants of all ages in overcoming COVID-19 and the influenza vaccine hesitancy," officials said.
For more information contact Ambreshia Allen at ambreshia.allen@dph.ga.gov or (229)412-4822.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.