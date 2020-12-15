VALDOSTA – A combined effort among local partners, residents received donations at the Winter Wonderland Community Drive-Thru this past weekend.
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers and Amerigroup Community Care sponsored the event in conjunction with Salvation Army Valdosta Saturday to bring resources to the community.
Amerigroup contributed stockings stuffed with hot cocoa packets, candy canes and kids winter items while Goodwill provided bags filled with literature and candy canes.
The Salvation Army gave out masks and 2021 calendars and blankets and peppermints were provided by Quitman Church of God.
Keyara Hamilton, Southern Rivers career center manager, said the purpose of Winter Wonderland was to inform residents of the various services available to them; most of which she said were free to families.
The event was needed to spread holiday cheer to people in the days of a pandemic.
"The most important thing is we're here to develop people, change lives and build communities, and so, we can't do it alone," Hamilton said. " ... There is assistance available, there's support available and there's opportunities available."
Organizers said people were thankful and happy to get the free items Saturday.
"People are generally happy and appreciative of whatever they receive," Lt. Tasha Thomas of the Salvation Army said. " ... People are just grateful to receive anything, and then, on top of that to have a few goodies in the bag, it's just a bonus. I think that they're appreciative and thank you goes a long way. It's just shows you that what you're doing is appreciated and needed."
She said community groups uniting allows them to reach more people and affords people the chance to get all of their resources in one space opposed to venturing to several places.
Hamilton agreed community partners maximize impact.
"We can't do it all by ourselves," she said. "The way to really impact and make a difference in the communities that we're serving is to lock arms and forge forward to do that."
More resources will be available at Goodwill's upcoming job fair hosted 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Goodwill, 1000 N. St. Augustine Road.
The Salvation Army is preparing for another community distribution, the annual Empty Stocking Fund drive. Volunteers are still needed. Call (229) 232-4724 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.