VALDOSTA — More than 100 people attended the community health and resource day at the Valdosta Lowndes Park and Recreation Senior Community Center.
Pastor Brantley L. McCullough and the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church partnered with the Department of Public Health, Out of Hand and Community Organized Relief Effort to present a health and resource day.
Twenty community resources vendors assisted attendees in locating housing, insurance, employment resources and vaccination information.
“This partnership is an effort to let the community know about community resources and educate everyone about COVID, and while addressing health equity issues,” Traci Gosier, a DPH representative, said.
Gosier said the event featured COVID-19 vaccines, blood pressure checks, health information with free phones and refreshments.
Out of Hand presented “Time Has Chosen Us,” the short film connects with community members and boosts awareness of vaccines.
Thomas Brazzle, operations and project manager, said, “the film is an artistic and educational program for Georgia residents representing Macon, Tifton and Albany communities.
“We want the film to encourage communities to connect and have discussions that would unite each other instead of dividing each other.”
CORE provided vaccinations for eligible event attendees with a $100 Visa gift card.
The Out of Hand Theater short film is available online for free ourtimeovercovid.com.
