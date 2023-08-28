VALDOSTA – Sometimes the best things are right under our very noses and we don’t know it.
On a recent Thursday, Grady Whitfield and Roberta George awarded Snake Nation Press’ Good Citizen’s Award to Sandra J. Tooley, Snake Nation representatives said in a statement.
Tooley is the founder and moving force behind the establishment of South Street Community Care House, 311 South St.
This establishment has been in existence since January 2010. Tooley came up with the idea of giving young people and the elderly a community place to meet for food and information.
Heading up a group of all volunteers, these people feed approximately 750-900 people, every Tuesday and Thursday. Also, the building is a warm, dry, safe place to come to after school during cold, rainy days, representatives said.
The goals of the South Street House are many:
1) Provide hot chocolate, juice, fruit and food for kids in the morning before getting on the bus.
2) Provide a place to stop and get a snack, juice or fruit after school when getting off the bus.
3) Offer help with classes/subject; books to help improve reading for all ages, including adults; reference information center about college, job corps, military, etc.; copies or samples of written themes and papers.
4) Inspirational sessions with speakers, such as ministers, police officers, fire personnel, medical and business persons, etc.
5) Get parents to participate, volunteering time and materials.
6) Youth speak sessions at least once a month.
7) Set up groups for community clean-up once a month, (elderly person’s yard).
The South Street Community Care House’s extended goals are just as demanding, representatives said; they include healthy living sessions, learning CPR, Bible study and clothes and food for the needy.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, call (229) 834-0979.
