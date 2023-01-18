VALDOSTA — Many Valdosta college students face a dilemma after a student living apartment complex sent non-renewal notices to all of its residents.
Blanton Commons Student Living Apartments in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all of its residents Jan. 7. The letter stated current residents are required to move out no later than 10 a.m., July 31.
In September 2022, ownership of the Blanton Commons property changed, resulting in the decision to no longer accommodate students.
This coming August, the property will no longer allow people to rent by room, which affects students such as Breann Ellison and Hana Safeeullah.
Blanton Commons rent by room decreases the cost of living by allowing students to rent one of three open rooms. The apartment rooms and commons areas including living room and kitchen are fully furnished.
Ellison is a biology major at Valdosta State University; she has lived in Blanton Commons for two years.
“The closing has affected me because I only have a year left and I didn’t plan on moving for my last year because it doesn’t make any sense to move your last year of college if the apartment is perfectly fine and now the whole complex has to find somewhere to stay so it’s very inconvenient,” she said.
Ellison said Blanton Commons price-point has been suitable for students who are balancing work and school.
“Now I have to save more for rent and pick up more hours which also makes school hard but what can I do about the situation really,” she said, referring to having to work more hours to afford higher rent.
Like her, Safeeullah has lived in Blanton Commons since August 2020.
Safeeullah is an interdisciplinary studies major concentrating in African studies and sociology.
“When the news came about all of the students having to move out at the end of July, it affected me greatly because now I have to find somewhere that I can afford,” Safeeullah said. “Being in a sorority and a full-time student makes it a bit difficult to have a great amount of income.”
She added, “I will probably have to find a job that pays enough for me to afford a new apartment. I feel that the apartment complex is not considering the fact that some of these students do not have anywhere else to go.”
Ellison and Safeeullah are only two of the hundreds of students affected by the notice.
Some parents of students took to social media to share their concerns about the lease non-renewal, as well as, reach out to Valdosta State University housing department to identify their children's options in Valdosta.
Safeeullah said unfortunately she does not have parental support, which makes the search to find housing more difficult.
Both Ellison and Safeeullah are looking for affordable housing close to campus, along with their roommates.
Tatyana Inman, Safeeulah's roommate, said Blanton Commons closing has altered her living plan to finish out her senior year and attend graduate school.
Inman is a communication disorders major at VSU; she moved to Blanton Commons last year.
"If I can’t find another place to stay after moving out of Blanton in July, I will have to move back home with my parents and take online classes or commute each day. This will be costly due to the price of gas," Inman said. "There are not many places that offer student living at a decent price. I’ve looked around and other places are more expensive."
Blanton Commons is giving students the option to keep the furniture that came with the apartment.
Blanton Commons Apartments declined to share any additional information regarding the lease non-renewal or future plans of the property with The Valdosta Daily Times.
