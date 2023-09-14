VALDOSTA – National Association of Counties (NACo) President Mary Jo McGuire has appointed Lowndes County Commissioner Joyce Evans to a one-year term as a member of NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee, according to a press release Thursday morning.
The statement said McGuire, a commissioner in Ramsey County, Minn., issued appointments shortly after being sworn in as NACo’s president on July 24, at the conclusion of NACo’s annual conference, the nation’s largest convening of county leaders
“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve on NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee," Evans said in the release. “I am proud to represent Lowndes County, Georgia, on a national level and look forward to sharing insight about the great work Lowndes County is doing so that we can help other counties throughout the nation.”
She has served on the Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee since 2021, but has been active in the association for several years.
The Justice and Public Safety Policy Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to criminal justice and public safety systems, including criminal justice planning, law enforcement, courts, corrections, homeland security, community crime prevention, juvenile justice and delinquency prevention, emergency management, fire prevention and control, and civil disturbances.
“Commissioner Joyce Evans was elected to represent the great citizens of Lowndes County, District 1 in 1996 and re-elected in 2000, serving until 2004. In 2008, after a short absence, Commissioner Evans was again elected to represent District 1, thru 2012. Prior to taking office, she was owner/operator of Kiddie Kollege Kindergarten in Valdosta, Georgia and is a member of the First African Baptist Church,” her commissioner profile said.
For more information about NACo’s Justice and Public Safety Committee, click here.
