VALDOSTA – While inflation and increasing interest rates are keeping homebuyers at bay, Brandi Williams and her family celebrated finally owning their new Habitat for Humanity home.
Mayor Scott James Matheson, Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody, City Manager Richard Hardy and Assistant City Manager Catherine Ammons were among the officials who gathered at the blessing of the home for Williams and her three children.
Mike Bourgoin, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, praised Williams for the work she put in for the last two years to help her get a new home.
“She basically spent just about any moment that she could get away from work and raising her beautiful family to put in work and time. One of the things that’s a huge misconception ... Habitat homes are not free. You earn them, you pay for them. She did just that,” he said.
After city officials thanked Habitat and the Williams family for work ethic, as well as Dr. Ronnie Mathis blessing the home, Williams took the crowd on a tour of the new home.
“I picked out what I wanted for the kitchen myself. I chose the color scheme, the color of my fridge and the cabinets. ... I put in for this back in 2021 and I’m just so happy and thankful that everything has finally paid off and me and my kids have a home of our own. I’m forever grateful for Habitat for Humanity,” she said.
The ceremony wrapped with the presentation of housewarming gifts to the Williams family from Habitat, Living Bridges Ministry and Second Harvest of South Georgia.
