VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures is getting back to business after some hiccups during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. With 2021 being its 25th anniversary, the acclaimed zoological park is celebrating things old and new.
April 3 marked the park’s first opening this year, which saw people come in droves. By the park’s opening time, 11 a.m., a mile’s length of cars lined the entryways of the park.
Adam Floyd, the park’s marketing communications and public relations manager, said park employees didn’t know what to expect when they opened Saturday.
“We didn’t have any expectations of what we would see, but judging by the response today, I’d say we’re very pleased,” Floyd said.
There was a lot to show off, especially the recently updated Liberty Farms Petting Zoo. Wild Adventures started the project toward the end of December 2020, taking four months to finish it.
It features 27 animals, presenting baby cows, goats, sheep, chickens, pigs and rabbits – every one of which can be petted if the animal feels up to it.
With a large number of the animals being inherited from another park, Wild Adventures had to make way for them with renovations.
Renovations gave more space for the animals to run around and more space for people to interact with the animals via canopies around the entire clearing.
It was all about making a more interesting experience for guests, Floyd said.
“We have several animals that are in here now (where) they basically live at Wild Adventures and we take care of them, but they’re not guest-facing – guests aren’t able to see them in their habitats,” he said. “When we expanded the petting zoo, we were able to bring a lot of those animals in here that have always been here.”
Guests just haven’t seen them before.
In the past, Caitlin McDargh, a park zookeeper, said the petting zoo’s more popular animals teeter between its baby cow, Stewart, and the pigs which include potbelly pigs like Mr. Weatherby, miniature potbelly pigs like Lewis, Juliana pigs like Clark and the two island hogs.
“A lot of people have chickens and bunnies, and have seen a goat at some point in their life,” McDargh said. “The pigs are more unique.”
Seeing which animals remain and become popular will be a sight to see as the park continues into 2021.
The tiger exhibit is a popular point in the park, too. Knowing that, the park now gives guests a clearer viewing space for the tigers.
There are plenty of other new activities to come and old activities that were brought back after the park hiatus in 2020, namely the "dive-in movies" in Splash Island and concert series.
The former will have a screen set up in Wild Adventures’ water park where people can watch from the wave pool or lounge area every Friday night in June and July.
Easter egg hunts were brought back this year too with a twist. As a precaution of the pandemic, the easter egg hunt did not span the entire park.
Easter egg hunt sessions lasting between five to seven minutes were set in designated places.
Wild Adventures hosted a painted ostrich egg hunt spanned the whole park. It only included one egg, however.
Pharaoh's Fury is coming back from refurbishment in May in a new spot near the Blazer Blast-Off. It still needs landscaping and a repaint, but it will be like a new area, Floyd said, with Egyptian music playing in the background.
Updating an old ride keeps the park fresh, he said, because Wild Adventures is always looking for ways to grow and make its guests' experiences memorable.
That message is emphasized for the park’s 25th year. Floyd said its founders had the audacity to take a patch of swamp and farmland, and turn it into a theme/water park.
“For generations, this park has created memories for families and it’s been a part of the South Georgia experience,” he said. “If you’ve been raised in Valdosta or the surrounding counties, you grew up in Wild Adventures. If you’re still here, you take your kids to Wild Adventures.”
Case in point, when Floyd first moved to Valdosta with his family in 2002, going to Wild Adventures was one of the first things they did. He even has a picture of his son riding the Safari Train, which he now works sometimes as a Wild Adventures employee.
“Being open for 25 years has allowed Wild Adventures to become a generational experience for families in South Georgia and that’s an important thing – an honor for us to have,” Floyd said.
