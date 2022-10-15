The X-Men and other Marvel Comics mutants have formed a sovereign nation.
While the world knows the mutants live and rule the nation of Krakoa, the general public doesn’t know that they have discovered a path to overcome death.
Professor Charles Xavier regularly updates full files of each mutant’s psyche and memories. When mutants are killed in action, they are resurrected using their DNA and downloading their memories into the new “model.”
When X-Men leader Cyclops dies in a very public way, he is reincarnated but he cannot appear as himself in public. So, he leads the X-Men as Captain Krakoa.
Under this “new” leadership, the X-Men face the murderous M.O.D.O.K. and the mysterious Dr. Stasis.
The latest X-Men collection includes issues No. 7-12.
As with most recent X-titles, readers can follow only one or two titles, though there are some gaps. Marvel collects the majority of its X-titles in the “Reign of X” collections.
The latest “X-Men” collection is a fun read and an intriguing look into the latest world of the X-titles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.