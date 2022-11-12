OK, if the X-Men, or the Marvel mutants, creating a sovereign nation on earth isn’t enough, they have now brought life and a mutant colony to Mars.
Creating a new comic book title that is out of this world. Indeed.
“X-Men Red” follows the mutants of Arakko, the planet once known as Mars. Storm has become Arrako’s queen. and if the mutants of Mars thought there was more than plenty of intrigue with the council and population of the mutant nation of Krakoa, wait until they get a load of Mars.
While people on Earth learn that mutants are not only citizens and rulers of their own nation but can cheat death by keeping files of their memories and psyches and resurrect themselves, the matter becomes more controversial as some mutants begin to rethink their ability to regenerate.
To advocate and protect the people of Arrako, a new X-Men team, one for Mars, is organized.
In addition to Storm, “X-Men Red” features familiar X players such as Magneto, Cable, Roberto Da Costa, etc., and plenty of other less familiar characters who get an opportunity to shine here.
“X-Men Red,” which collects the first five issues of the latest X monthly title, is a galvanizing read written by Al Ewing, who is no stranger to the X-books, and art by Juann Cabal, Stefano Caselli and Andres Genolet.
Go off planet for more “X-Men” action and intrigue.
