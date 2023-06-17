The Beast is not the same X-Man/Avenger he used to be.
Oh, my stars and garters.
The Beast, a.k.a. Dr. Hank McCoy, has arguably “evolved” more than many of his fellow Marvel mutants. From being a tough-talking, mutant acrobat/strong man with massive hands and feet as a founding member of the original X-Men team to becoming a well-spoken, glasses-wearing brilliant scientist/bounder covered in blue fur, the Beast has experienced many changes.
But nothing like his most recent modifications.
For decades, the furry beast was as cuddly as a blue teddy bear, everybody’s buddy, whether in the X-Men or the Avengers.
More recently, he’s developed a far darker side, something of a mad scientist in his efforts to protect his fellow mutants, going so far as to harm his fellow mutants, if he must, to protect mutantkind.
That’s the Beast in the story arc presented in “Wolverine” Vol. 5, which collects “Wolverine” issues 26-30.
Beast is willing to kill his fellow mutants, manipulate their psyches, to make his ends meet.
Here, Beast fine-tunes and amps Wolverine’s already capable role as Krakoa’s best weapon. If Beast wants to use Wolverine, he’s decided he doesn’t need any lip or trouble from Logan.
Writer Benjamin Percy and artist Juan Jose Ryp create a gripping read with this story arc. Readers, take note, this is not a kid-friendly Wolverine tale. Some of Ryp’s art is reminiscent of the gore and horror of Bernie Wrightson’s work in the old “Eerie” and “Creepy” magazines of the 1970s.
It’s a dark trip into the devious mind of Beast and the untethered mind of Wolverine.
One more warning: The storyline is not fully resolved in this collection. It ends with the scariest words of all after buying an expected self-contained story arc: To Be Continued ...
